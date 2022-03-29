Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,031,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Stem has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.75.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

