Step Hero One Day Volume Hits $336,706.00 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Step Hero has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $647,718.70 and approximately $336,706.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

