Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to announce $159.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.64 million and the highest is $167.40 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $748.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STER opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

