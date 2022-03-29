Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €18.70 ($20.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($32.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.22.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

