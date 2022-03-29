Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.80. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 156,551 shares trading hands.

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.