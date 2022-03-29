Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 29th (AAON, AG, BAG, BRSC, CPAMF, CVX, PG, POWL, RKUNY, RMAX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 29th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get AAON Inc alerts:

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 64.8% in a year, outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s 52.2% gain during the same period. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.”

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $163.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2022. While it reported earnings surprise for the more than three years, revenues beat estimates for the seventh straight time in the said quarter. Results were driven by improved productivity amid cost headwinds, along with the rising demand for cleaning products due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Management lifted its fiscal 2022 view. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rakuten, Inc. engages in the internet services business. Its operating segments consist of Internet Services, FinTech and Others. Internet Services segment manages e-commerce, online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance and electronic money. Others segment includes the provision of messaging and communication services and management of a Japanese professional baseball team. Rakuten, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

XLMedia (LON:XLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.