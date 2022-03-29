Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.
About Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stock Spirits Group (SPPGF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.