StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Up 61.9% in March

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

APAC stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.