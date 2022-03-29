Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

SEOAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

