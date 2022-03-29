STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Down 32.0% in March

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 522,947 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

SSKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

