Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $4.55 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,224,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average of $299.76. The stock has a market cap of $608.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

