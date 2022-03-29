Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

