Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

GRMN stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

