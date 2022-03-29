Strs Ohio Buys 3,552 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at $252,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 3,330,234 shares of company stock valued at $197,249,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of -0.11. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

