Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

