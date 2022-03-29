Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ambarella by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Shares of AMBA opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,473 shares of company stock worth $15,421,995 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.