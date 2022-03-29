Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

