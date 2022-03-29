Strs Ohio Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average of $258.37. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

