Strs Ohio Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

