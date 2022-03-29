Strs Ohio Has $2.33 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,259,000 after buying an additional 154,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after buying an additional 82,253 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,878,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 993,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,868,000 after buying an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.