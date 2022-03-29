Strs Ohio Increases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

NYSE AIZ opened at $183.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.89 and a 12-month high of $184.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

