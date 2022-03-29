Strs Ohio Lowers Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 30.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE CNA opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

