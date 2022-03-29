Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $180.26 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

