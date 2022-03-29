Strs Ohio Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Datto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datto by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Datto by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Datto in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Datto in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $353,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,367 shares of company stock worth $4,521,095. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

