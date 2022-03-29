Strs Ohio Purchases 3,355 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 742.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

POOL opened at $440.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.16 and its 200-day moving average is $494.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $335.24 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

