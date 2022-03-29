Strs Ohio Purchases 602 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $312.33 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.60 and its 200 day moving average is $366.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.