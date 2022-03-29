Strs Ohio Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.62 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

