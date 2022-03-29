Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

