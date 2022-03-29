Strs Ohio Reduces Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.