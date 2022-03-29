Strs Ohio Sells 1,045 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,663.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day moving average is $157.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

