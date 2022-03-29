Strs Ohio Sells 2,517 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voya Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Voya Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

