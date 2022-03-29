Strs Ohio Sells 4,563 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Teradyne stock opened at $122.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

