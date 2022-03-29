Strs Ohio Sells 9,435 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after purchasing an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,170 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,414,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 110,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

