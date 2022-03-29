Strs Ohio Takes $2.16 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

