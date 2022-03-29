Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.09.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $270.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.58. Stryker has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.