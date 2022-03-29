S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,698.64

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,698.64 ($35.35) and traded as low as GBX 2,402.19 ($31.47). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,430 ($31.83), with a volume of 2,473 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of S&U in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,660 ($34.84) price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a market capitalization of £295.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,558.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,698.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. S&U’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.37), for a total value of £405,000 ($530,521.35).

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

