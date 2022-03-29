Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.32. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.