Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 74,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.