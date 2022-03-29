SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,338.63

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.27 or 0.07238400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.15 or 1.00108836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055344 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

