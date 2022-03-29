Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.63

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.63 and traded as high as $41.59. Sunoco shares last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 178,503 shares trading hands.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 180.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

