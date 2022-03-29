SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $563.26 million, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 1.92.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

