Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 1,004,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

SURVF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

