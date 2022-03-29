Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.12

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.12 and traded as low as $17.41. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 48,593 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGC. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $284.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

