Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUPR. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 127.90 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.49. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 107.70 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.