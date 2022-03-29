Supreme (LON:SUP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SUP stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.52) on Wednesday. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £223.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.32.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

