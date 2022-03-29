Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.53 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.49). Approximately 1,342,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 683% from the average daily volume of 171,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Supreme in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.32. The company has a market capitalization of £221.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

