Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.11

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.11 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 369,735 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £105.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.18.

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

