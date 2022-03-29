Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,536 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Surgery Partners worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $181,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,792. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

