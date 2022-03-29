Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 137,000 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The company has a market capitalization of £20.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.32.
About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)
See Also
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.