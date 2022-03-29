Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.64

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $827.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.15.
About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)
